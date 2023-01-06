Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Video From Vrindavan Aashram Goes Viral, Dont Miss Little Vamika
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited a famous Aashram in Vrindavan as the two began their New Year on a positive note. Watch their viral video with Vamika here.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli viral video: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli visited an Ashram in Vrindavan recently. Their video from the visit is now going viral on social media. It shows the couple sitting with their daughter, Vamika, as they seek blessings at the Ashram of Shri Hita Premanandji.
Virat and Anushka also reportedly attended the Satsang at the Ashram with Vamika, and distributed blankets. The video shows them listening to the priest carefully and then bowing down to express their gratitude. The priest also blesses the couple. He offers a view to Anushka and a garland to little Vamika.
WATCH VIRAT-ANUSHKA’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM VRINDAVAN ASHRAM:
Virat and Anushka reached Vrindavan on Wednesday. The two meditated in an Ashram and then met people. The couple has been travelling since New Year. They first welcomed 2023 with their daughter in Dubai. Virat shared a happy picture with his family as they partied in Dubai with their friends on New Year. They later paid a visit to the famous Ashram in Vrindavan to start the New Year on a blissful note.
Meanwhile, Anushka has wrapped up her upcoming movie Chakda Xpress in which she plays the role of legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She completed the shooting before heading to Dubai for New Year.
Published Date: January 6, 2023 8:44 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Takes A Dig At Jay Shah ACC Media Structure Twitter Post News
[ad_1] Ramiz Raja's relationship with BCCI was tense as former PCB Chairman Raja hinted at not traveling to India for...
We Dont Do Drugs… News
[ad_1] Suniel Shetty met and urged Yogi Adityanath to do something about removing the boycott Bollywood trend from social media...
Stocks To Watch On January 6- IDBI Bank, Larsen & Tourbo, IndiGo, Axis Bank & More News
[ad_1] live On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 304.18 points down at 60,353.27 and NSE Nifty was trading...
Odisha CM Inaugurates Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium At Rourkela Ahead Of World Cup News
[ad_1] India will face off against Spain on January 13 in its first match of the 2023 FIH Odisha Hockey...
Indore Hotel Owner Dies Of Heart Attack During Workout In Gym News
[ad_1] According to the reports, a deceased, identified as Pradeep Raghuvanshi, died after running on a treadmill. The 55-year-old Pradeep...
MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates Delhi To Get New Mayor Today Newly-Elected Councillors To Take Oath News
[ad_1] MCD Mayor Poll LIVE Updates: Delhi will get its new mayor today after civic polls were held on December...
Average Rating