Anushka Sharma vs Katrina Kaif Fashion Faceoff Who Wore The Sheer Sparkly Sabyasachi Saree Better

Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif Fashion Faceoff: It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The festive season is here, which means lots of fun, celebration and festive fashion. And it’s no different for Bollywood divas. Recently, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were spotted wearing the same see-through saree by ace designer Sabyasachi. These Bollywood women, who have their own classic fashion style, made heads turn with six yards of elegance and oomph. While Anushka served the festive look right in a green-coloured sheer saree, Katrina raised the glamour quotient in a black sheer saree.Also Read – Viral Video: Retired IAS Officer’s Daughter Vandalises Diya Stalls With Floor Wiper in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar | WATCH

ANUSHKA SHARMA’S GREEN SEE-THROUGH SAREE

Anushka Sharma released a ton of photos on her social media handle and captioned them with emojis. She wore a refreshing green-coloured sheer saree with polka dots all over it. PK actor paired it with a strappy green glitter blouse with sequins, featuring a sexy plunging neckline. Anushka accessorized her appearance solely with a dramatic neckpiece that was studded with precious stones, leaving her hair down to her shoulders in her trademark side-parted haircut. Also Read – Are You Feeling Sad, Fatigued After Diwali? 7 Ways To Avoid Post-Festival Blues

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Post

KATRINA KAIF’S BLACK SHEER SAREE

Katrina Kaif looked bombshell in a black see-through saree with silver flower embellishments. She paired it with a sleeveless sequin blouse. She accessorised her festive look with a pair of prominent earrings, rings, and bangles. Tiger 3 actor raised her glam quotient with smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks, and nude lip shade. Sharing pictures on Instagram, Katrina Kaif captioned it, “दिवाली nights ✨”

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Post

Since Anushka and Katrina are both stunning in their own ways and looked absolutely stunning in sheer sarees at the Diwali festivities, comparing the two most well-known divas in the industry is foolish.

What do you think?