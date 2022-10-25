Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalAnushka Sharma vs Katrina Kaif Fashion Faceoff Who Wore The Sheer Sparkly...
National

Anushka Sharma vs Katrina Kaif Fashion Faceoff Who Wore The Sheer Sparkly Sabyasachi Saree Better

admin
By admin
0
54



Anushka Sharma-Katrina Kaif Fashion Faceoff: It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The festive season is here, which means lots of fun, celebration and festive fashion. And it’s no different for Bollywood divas. Recently, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif were spotted wearing the same see-through saree by ace designer Sabyasachi. These Bollywood women, who have their own classic fashion style, made heads turn with six yards of elegance and oomph. While Anushka served the festive look right in a green-coloured sheer saree, Katrina raised the glamour quotient in a black sheer saree.Also Read – Viral Video: Retired IAS Officer’s Daughter Vandalises Diya Stalls With Floor Wiper in Lucknow’s Gomtinagar | WATCH

ANUSHKA SHARMA’S GREEN SEE-THROUGH SAREE

Anushka Sharma released a ton of photos on her social media handle and captioned them with emojis. She wore a refreshing green-coloured sheer saree with polka dots all over it. PK actor paired it with a strappy green glitter blouse with sequins, featuring a sexy plunging neckline. Anushka accessorized her appearance solely with a dramatic neckpiece that was studded with precious stones, leaving her hair down to her shoulders in her trademark side-parted haircut. Also Read – Are You Feeling Sad, Fatigued After Diwali? 7 Ways To Avoid Post-Festival Blues

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram Post

Also Read – Stock Markets To Be Open For Trading Today, But Closed Tomorrow. Know Why

KATRINA KAIF’S BLACK SHEER SAREE

Katrina Kaif looked bombshell in a black see-through saree with silver flower embellishments. She paired it with a sleeveless sequin blouse. She accessorised her festive look with a pair of prominent earrings, rings, and bangles. Tiger 3 actor raised her glam quotient with smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks, and nude lip shade. Sharing pictures on Instagram, Katrina Kaif captioned it, “दिवाली nights ✨”

Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Post

Since Anushka and Katrina are both stunning in their own ways and looked absolutely stunning in sheer sarees at the Diwali festivities, comparing the two most well-known divas in the industry is foolish.

What do you think?





Source link

Previous articleNBA: James Harden guides 76ers past Pacers for first win of season
Next articleHunt For New West Indies Coach Likely To Begin Soon With ODI World Cup Next Year and T20 Showpiece at Home In 2024
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677