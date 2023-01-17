Home

JEE Main 2023: Anxious Students Say Eligibility Relaxations Not Enough, Demand Lower Cut-off

JEE Main 2023 Latest News Today: The aspiring candidates for JEE Main 2023 felt the extreme disparities between the top scores of various state boards over the past few years and said the proposed screening system is unfit for a nationwide entrance exam.

JEE Main 2023: The aspirants felt the eligibility relaxations are still not enough and they demanded a lower cutoff.

JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: After the Ministry of Higher Education announced the eligibility relaxation for JEE Main 2023 saying those who emerge in top 20 percentile of their respective state boards can appear for the JEE Counselling process, some of the felt the eligibility relaxations are still not enough and they demanded a lower cutoff.

The candidates who are appearing for JEE Main 2023 felt the extreme disparities between the top scores of various state boards over the past few years and said the proposed screening system is unfit for a nationwide entrance exam.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, a JEE Main 2023 aspirant said that the top 20 percentile scores for Maharashtra state board went over 75% in the previous years, for ICSE it might even be 90%, whereas the Bihar state board has 65% over the past few years. This means that only students from certain states are allowed wiggle room when it comes to the benchmark of 75%.

The practicality of this benchmark has also been called into question as several state boards have discontinued the practise of releasing their top twenty percentiles after the class 12 board exams were taken online during COVID.

Advocate Anubha Srivastava, President of India Wide Parents Association Lawyer, said if the state boards choose not to divulge these lists this year as well, then the onus of procuring proof of being in the top twenty percentile from the state will lie upon the students. “If these JEE candidates are unable to do so, then they will be screened as per the top twenty percentiles of the CBSE or the national board” she explained.

“The top twenty percentiles for the CBSE board have seldom fallen below 85%, reversing the purpose of these relaxations. These benefits will only be available for some students to reap, the others won’t be able to get into an IIT or an NIT even if they top the JEE Main,” Anubha added.

The NTA has announced the eligibility criteria a month before the January session of JEE Main 2023 begins. These criteria were announced for the 2023 exam after a two-year hiatus caused by the covid-19.

One of the students said this would not have been such a problem only if NTA had announced the eligibility a few months before the exam. “I focused on my JEE preparation and chose not to reappear for my class 12 boards since I managed to score 74.08%. If Maharashtra board’s top twenty percentile is higher than this, then I will have to let go of another year only because of a mere 0.2%,” the student added.



