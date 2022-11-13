Sunday, November 13, 2022
HomeNationalAP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Reporting Begins...
National

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Reporting Begins Nov 15

admin
By admin
0
94



  • Final Phase Registration From 31-10-2022 To 07-11-2022
  • Final Phase Verification of Uploaded certificates From 02-11-2022 To 10-11-2022
  • Final Phase Web options Selection : 11-11-2022
  • Final Phase Change of Web options : 12-11-2022
  • Final Phase Allotment of Seats : 14-11-2022
  • Final Phase Reporting at colleges From 15-11-2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD AP ICET 2022 FINAL PHASE SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link that is yet to be active to check the result.

  • Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Look for the link that reads, “Download AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result.”
  • Enter the required login credentials such as application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.
  • Now click on the submit option.
  • The AP ICET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the allotment letter and take a printout of it for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat allotment online and reporting at the allotted institution from November 15, 2022. For more details, check the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).





Source link

Previous article
Men in Green Receive HUGE Reception From Pakistan Fans at Team Hotel After T20 World Cup Final Loss
Next article
How to Download, Create Account on iPhone, Android Smartphone
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Reporting Begins Nov 15

admin
By admin
0
94



  • Final Phase Registration From 31-10-2022 To 07-11-2022
  • Final Phase Verification of Uploaded certificates From 02-11-2022 To 10-11-2022
  • Final Phase Web options Selection : 11-11-2022
  • Final Phase Change of Web options : 12-11-2022
  • Final Phase Allotment of Seats : 14-11-2022
  • Final Phase Reporting at colleges From 15-11-2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD AP ICET 2022 FINAL PHASE SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link that is yet to be active to check the result.

  • Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Look for the link that reads, “Download AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result.”
  • Enter the required login credentials such as application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.
  • Now click on the submit option.
  • The AP ICET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the allotment letter and take a printout of it for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat allotment online and reporting at the allotted institution from November 15, 2022. For more details, check the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).





Source link

Previous article
Men in Green Receive HUGE Reception From Pakistan Fans at Team Hotel After T20 World Cup Final Loss
Next article
How to Download, Create Account on iPhone, Android Smartphone
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677