AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at icet-sche.aptonline.in; Reporting Begins Nov 15

Final Phase Registration From 31-10-2022 To 07-11-2022

To Final Phase Verification of Uploaded certificates From 02-11-2022 To 10-11-2022

To Final Phase Web options Selection : 11-11-2022

Final Phase Change of Web options : 12-11-2022

Final Phase Allotment of Seats : 14-11-2022

Final Phase Reporting at colleges From 15-11-2022

HOW TO DOWNLOAD AP ICET 2022 FINAL PHASE SEAT ALLOTMENT RESULT

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link that is yet to be active to check the result.

Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Download AP ICET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result.”

Enter the required login credentials such as application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Now click on the submit option.

The AP ICET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the allotment letter and take a printout of it for future reference.

Shortlisted candidates need to confirm their admission by accepting the seat allotment online and reporting at the allotted institution from November 15, 2022. For more details, check the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).