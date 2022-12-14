AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Phase 2 Allotment Released On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat for Phase 2 or final phase.
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat for Phase 2 or final phase. Candidates who applied for the AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment can check the seat on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date for reporting is December 16 (Friday), 2022.
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result – Steps to check
- Log onto the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- Click on the link provided for AP PGCET 2022 on the homepage
- A new window will open. Select on the link provided for College wise allotment
- Enter college and course name details
- Save the allotment letter for future references
AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment: Candidates who have been allotted a seat during the result will need to carry their allotment letters while going for reporting.