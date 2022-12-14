AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Phase 2 Allotment Released On cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Details Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat for Phase 2 or final phase.

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat for Phase 2 or final phase. Candidates who applied for the AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment can check the seat on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The last date for reporting is December 16 (Friday), 2022.

AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result – Steps to check

Log onto the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the link provided for AP PGCET 2022 on the homepage

A new window will open. Select on the link provided for College wise allotment

Enter college and course name details

Save the allotment letter for future references

AP PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment: Candidates who have been allotted a seat during the result will need to carry their allotment letters while going for reporting.



