As India commemorates 75 years of Independence with a grand celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, APAR Industries Limited is proud to be a significant contributor and building block to the power sector of India. From the very first day of inception, the founder and company have firmly stood by the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and making India as an export powerhouse.

APAR’s 6-decades of service in supporting an Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Chaitanya N Desai, Managing Director of APAR Industries said, “Since 1958 APAR has been relentlessly contributing to the power sector by manufacturing and supplying quality conductors to enhance transmission and distribution of electricity in India. APAR started with humble beginnings 11 years after independence by Shri Dharmsinh Dadubhai Desai a visionary entrepreneur, freedom fighter, and servant of the nation. He envisioned significant growth in the power sector for the betterment of the nation and thus embarked on the journey to build APAR Industries.”

Shri Dharmsinh’s belief of contributing to the country has been deep-rooted and was passed on to the 2nd generation to Dr. Narendra Desai who joined APAR in 1964. He ventured into the manufacturing of transformer oil business which is one of the most critical components in a power generation, transmission and distribution system by supporting a transformer function at an optimum condition. He served the country and APAR until his last breath.

Today with the reins of the company in the hands of the 3rd generation, they have further diversified and expanded the business, serving different verticals which include speciality cables, lubricants, speciality automotive and polymers. With the new entrance of the 4th generation, the Millennials are taking the company to international markets with the support of digital and strategic initiatives.

Marked by significant milestones and reforms throughout the journey of 64 years, the company has brought India numerous recognitions on a global platform in each and every vertical the company is present in.

APAR is recognised for developing, innovating and manufacturing many first-in-India products and technologies, which were predominantly imported. In the search of creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the company has grown to become the world’s largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer, the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer and offers the largest range of speciality & renewable cables. Consistent growth in these diversified verticals has propelled the company to become a billion-dollar conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries.

Sharing his vision Mr. Kushal N Desai, Chairman and Managing Director of the company said, “With our moto of delivering Tomorrows Solutions Today, we are focused on serving and powering various Business, Industries and Government institutions. With our range of cutting edge house wires (APAR Anushakti), batteries (ARKOS) and auto-lubricants (Eni), we are further expanding the horizon and bringing innovative solutions to every consumer. These products are custom made for powering every Indian and every house with exceptional quality products and services launched for the 1st time in the country.”

He further added, “APAR is beyond grateful for the opportunity to serve the nation. We have always placed equal importance on ESG and CSR, modestly contributing to raise the Indian flag across the globe as a carbon neutral and self-reliant country.”

Some of APAR’s achievements in its businesses are:

Conductors

One of the 1st to successfully test 765KV & 800KV conductors in India

Developed aluminium CTC, aluminium PICC and aluminium enamel PICC in India

1st Indian company to develop, manufacture and supply indigenous copper-silver contract wire and flexible dropper wire for fast trains as per R.D.S.O specifications

Delivered 100+ Turnkey solutions, installed 10,000+ conductor KM & covered 3,000+ circuit KM

Cables Solutions

India’s 1st manufacturer to create guidance optical fibre wires for defence torpedoes

Developed speciality cables for a towed array sonar system to support the Indian Navy

A trusted partner serving all major naval shipyards and private shipyards in India

1st Indian manufacturer to create tether cables for airborne surveillance system for DRDO

Establishing India’s largest E-beam facility

Introducing advanced E-beam technology in the house-wire segment

Among the top 3 Indian cable solutions suppliers to the US market

Speciality Oils

Developed & launched world’s best eco-friendly, natural ester-based transformer oil

60% of market share in power transformer oil (TO) & 40% in distribution TO in India

Set up a speciality oil factory in Sharjah to expand export footprint

Lubricants

Among the top 10 lubricant players in India

Licensing agreement with Eni (world-renowned Italian lubricant brand), to manufacture and offer the best quality auto and industrial lubricants to the Indian market

Facilitating green transitions by upgrading the product baskets to provide Adblue and BS-VI compliant lubricants

Consistently offering advanced solutions for stakeholders through the Lubricant brands – Eni, POWEROIL & ARKOS

