WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The American Pharmacists Association (APhA) has selected the recipients of the 2026 APhA Immunization Champion Awards, recognizing outstanding individuals, pharmacy professionals, teams, and organizations that have made extraordinary contributions to improving vaccination access, delivery, and public health outcomes in communities across the nation.The Immunization Champion Awards highlight the essential role pharmacists, pharmacy teams, and their partners play as trusted members of the immunization neighborhood—working collaboratively to expand vaccine access, improve confidence, and protect public health. “The APhA Immunization Champion Awards allow us to spotlight the incredible impact pharmacists, pharmacy teams, and their partners have in advancing immunization efforts nationwide,” said Michael D. Hogue, PharmD, FAPhA, FNAP, FFIP, executive vice president and CEO of APhA. “These honorees exemplify innovation, collaboration, and commitment to ensuring vaccines reach the patients and communities who need them most.” 2026 APhA Immunization Champion Award recipients Corporate/Institution
- National winner: Elements Pharmacy, Studio City, CA
- Honorable mention: University of Maryland School of Pharmacy’s Peter Lamy Center on Drug Therapy and Aging, Baltimore, MD
- National winner: Chyanne Coe, Semmes, AL
- Honorable mention: Abby L. Bode, Cincinnati, OH
- National winner: Helene McDowell, Madison, WI
- Honorable mention: Charlene A. Wong, Chapel Hill, NC
- National winner: Alanna R. Scott, Florence, SC
- Honorable mention: Benjamin Prewitt, Cincinnati, OH
- National winner: Sandy (Jeong Yeon) Rhie, Seoul, South Korea
- Honorable mention: Robert Yagar, Long Beach, CA
- National winner: Raana Sidky, Eastvale, CA
