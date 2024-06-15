Apollo Cancer Centres, Kolkata, performs Eastern India’s first Robotic Radical Nephrectomy with IVC Thrombectomy for renal tumour

Seventy-year-old Mr Dulal Dutta was discharged within five days after the removal of renal tumour through Robotic Radical Nephrectomy with Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Thrombectomy. The size of his kidney had increased to 12 cm x 7 cm x 6 cm (the normal size of a human kidney is about 10cm x 5cm x 3 cm) due to the growth of a malignant tumour that measured 6cm x 5.5cm x 5cm and a 3cm tumour thrombus in the Inferior Vena Cava – IVC (which is the largest vein in the body) leading to obstruction of the blood flow.

Mr Dutta’s family approached the clinicians at Apollo Cancer Centres (ACC), Kolkata, and inquired about the options of treatment in such cases. They were being offered open surgery for this tumour by all other cancer centres in and around Kolkata. However, Mr Dutta’s family was looking for a minimally invasive alternative.

The team led by Dr Tarun Jindal, Senior Consultant, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Cancer Centres, Kolkata, conducted the complex procedure and successfully removed the tumour from the kidney and the IVC through Robotic approach. The advanced robotic platform used in the procedure offered unparalleled benefits including improved visualization and magnification, allowing surgeons to precisely locate even the smallest tumour implants. The minimally invasive technique significantly reduced blood loss to just 100cc, compared to the 500-600cc typically seen in open surgeries. This unprecedented technique, which is Eastern India’s first, marks an important advancement in the field of uro-oncology and robotic oncology. This goes on to cement Apollo Cancer Centre Kolkata’s commitment to medical innovation and excellence.

Mr. Dutta, the cancer winner, who had pre-existing renal failure, hypertension, diabetes, was discharged in just four days post-surgery. This is a testament to the efficacy and precision of the robotic procedure, which involved a smaller-incisions measuring 8mm each compared to the approximately 30cm cut required in traditional open surgery. The minimally invasive robotic approach also resulted in less pain, reduced need for analgesics, quicker return of bowel function, and an earlier discharge, enabling the patient to return to normal life more swiftly.

Dr Tarun Jindal, Senior Consultant Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Cancer Centres, Kolkata, said, “The integration of robotic technology in removing renal tumour has redefined complex tumor removal procedures. With unparalleled precision and minimally invasive approaches, robotic surgery offers a remarkable potential in ensuring meticulous tumor excisions. This level of precision can be witnessed in the case of the patient, which led to his swift recovery and return to normal life post treatment despite the extensive nature of the surgery. The innovative modality not only enhances surgical outcomes but it also minimizes postoperative complications, signifying a transformation in oncological care.”

Dr Anshuman Roy, Anesthesiologist, Apollo Cancer Centres, Kolkata, said, “The intricacies of administering the right dosage of anesthesia, fluid management and management of blood circulation during the time of IVC clamping during surgery makes these cases extremely challenging. The integration of robotic surgery has notably contributed to the advanced treatment and recovery processes in such complex cases. By leveraging trailblazing robotic techniques, we have optimized precision and efficiency in addressing these challenging conditions, ultimately fostering faster recuperation of our patients.”

Mr Dutta’s son, Mr. Debajit Dutta, said, “In witnessing the exceptional care and advanced treatment provided by the team of doctors, I am grateful for the procedure that led to the removal of the cancerous tumour as well as my father’s swift recovery. The expertise and dedication of the medical team have truly made a difference, reaffirming our trust in Apollo Cancer Centres Kolkata’s commitment to pioneering medical innovation and ensuring the well-being of patients.”

According to a recent GLOBOCAN report, Kidney Cancer constitutes 1.3% of India’s total cancer cases. Our country witnesses 16,861 new kidney cancer cases annually, with a 5-year prevalence of 2.84 per 100,000 people. These alarming statistics calls for an imperative need to advocate early detection and access to advanced treatment options such as robotic surgery, which are crucial to improve kidney cancer outcomes in India.

This landmark procedure reinforces Apollo Cancer Centres position at the forefront of medical innovation, not just in Eastern India but across the nation. With a steadfast commitment to improving patient care and outcomes, Apollo Cancer Centres, Kolkata, continues to pave the way for advanced medical treatments and procedures.

