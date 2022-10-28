‘Apologise As Woman And Human Being’: DMK MP Kanimozhi On Party Leader’s Derogatory Remark

New Delhi: DMK MP Kanimozhi issued an apology after derogatory remarks on actor-turned-women politicians of BJP were made by her party colleague during an event. Taking to Twitter, Kanimozhi said, “I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, the space it was said or the party they adhere to.”Also Read – Hathras Protests: DMK Leader Kanimozhi Holds Candelight Vigil in Chennai, Detained

"And I can openly apologise for this because my leader MK Stalin and my party Arivalayam don't condone this," Kanimozhi said.

KANIMOZHI APOLOGISES FOR DMK LEADER’S DEROGATORY REMARKS

I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said.This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it,of the space it was said or party they adhere to.And I’m able to openly apologise for this because my leader @mkstalin and my party @arivalayam don’t condone this. https://t.co/FyVo4KvU9A — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) October 27, 2022

Kanimozhi apologised after BJP leader Khushbu Sundar took to Twitter and said “When men abuse women, it just shows what kind of upbringing they have had and the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of Kalaingar. Is this new Dravidian model under the Honorable Chief Minister”.

Earlier, a video clip surfaced on social media platforms of DMK’s spokesperson Saidai Sadiq who mocked Khushbu and three other BJP leaders like actor Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami. He could be heard saying the saffron party depended only on these “actresses” to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.