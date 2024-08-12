Home

Appalling! School Van Driver Arrested For Raping 3-year-old Nursery Student In Jamshedpur, Jharkhand

The accused was arrested by a special police team under the jurisdiction of the Mango police station.

Representational image

New Delhi: In an appalling incident being reported from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, a 30-year-old school van driver was arrested for allegedly raping a three-and-half-year-old nursery student, said the police officials. The minor victim, studying at a private English medium school had complained of stomach pain and narrated the crime to her parents, who filed a police complaint.

The driver, identified as Jaishree Tiwary, was then arrested, said the police.

The van driver allegedly committed the heinous crime in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district on Friday in the city’s Mango area. The victim’s mother registered an FIR on Saturday, and within the police arrested the accused in three hours.

The accused Jaishree Tiwary, a resident of Daiguttu, was arrested by a special police team under the jurisdiction of the Mango police station, said the superintendent of police (city and rural) Rishava Garg in a press conference.

SP Garg also said that a medical check-up of the three-and-a-half-year-old victim had been conducted and the accused driver had been forwarded to judicial custody by Sunday.

The victim had come back home on Friday from school complaining of stomach pain and narrated the entire crime to her parents, implicating the school bus driver.

On receiving information from the parents in the FIR filed, senior superintendent Kishore Kaushal created a special police team and ordered them to arrest the culprit under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A woman police officer was also sent to the minor victim’s house to gain details of the incident before the driver was arrested.

SP Garg said that the school van in question had been impounded adding that the police were taking the incident very seriously and assured the victim’s family that a charge sheet would be filed within a week.

Earlier in June, another minor girl had been raped in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district leading to her death. At least six cases of sexual offences against minors have taken place in the state in the past seven months.

