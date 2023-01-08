Apple Begins Hiring Workers For Retail Stores In India | Details Here

Even as several companies have announced layoffs, tech giant Apple has begun hiring retail store workers in India.
New Delhi: Even as several companies have announced layoffs, tech giant Apple has begun hiring retail store workers in India, according to a report by Financial Times. The company’s careers page listed several opportunities for workers in the country which included business expert, ‘genius’, operations expert, and technical specialist.
Earlier, a report by Economic Times newspaper stated that Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the ‘Croma’ chain of stores, is looking to open 100 exclusive Apple stores in the country.
“Tata has already started discussions with premium malls and high streets for space,” a retail consultant was quoted as saying in the report.
The development comes as Apple’s first company-owned flagship store is likely to open in India in the March quarter in Mumbai.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 9:35 AM IST
