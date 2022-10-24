Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalApple CEO Tim Cook Shares Diwali Picture Clicked By Mumbai Photographer Describes...
National

Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares Diwali Picture Clicked By Mumbai Photographer Describes It As Beautiful

admin
By admin
0
68



Apple CEO Tim Cook: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday shared a picture clicked by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Maker while extending Diwali wishes to people. Tim Cook shared one of the pictures on Twitter and said that “the picture beautifully illustrated why Diwali is called the festival of lights”.Also Read – Diwali 2022: Sharing Festival Photos Via WhatsApp? Follow These Steps To Send Best Quality Pictures

He shared his appreciation of the image on Twitter where he wrote, “This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity.” Also Read – Diwali 2022 Puja: Karan Johar Twins With Yash And Roohi; Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Are so in Love in Latest Pics

Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Diwali 2022 Flaunting Her Sensuous Dance Moves With Guru Randhawa, Watch Viral Video

Apeksha Maker, the photographer, said she was “humbled” to see Tim Cook share the image. She had shot the pictures using an iPhone that showed baroque Diwali decorations and a woman’s henna-decorated hands enclosing a “diya” or earthen lamp.

Apeksha Maker is a professional who has worked with top brands and film personalities. She is also the co-founder of The House of Pixels, a photography platform that bridges the gap between conceptual and commercial, The Telegraph reported in a feature piece.





Source link

Previous articleSouthampton holds league-leader Arsenal to 1-1 draw
Next articleCheck Exam Date, Official Website, Preparation Tips For Candidates
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677