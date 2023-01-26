National

Apple Employees Will Not Have to Undergo COVID Test to Return to Office From Next Month

Work From Home Latest News Today: Apple said it will roll back its sick leave policy, which allowed workers to take unlimited leaves while experiencing Covid symptoms.

Sharing the information on Twitter, Apple’s Zoe Schiffer said Apple is making changes to its Covid-19 policy.

Work From Home Latest News Today: As the work from home ends, Apple said it will stop mandating its employees from undergoing Covid test before coming to the office starting from February 2023. The tech giant said it will also roll back its sick leave policy, which allowed workers to take unlimited leaves while experiencing Covid symptoms.

Sharing the information on Twitter, platform’s Zoe Schiffer said: “Apple is making changes to its Covid-19 policy, and will stop mandating employees test before coming into the office. It’s also rolling back its special sick leave policy, which previously allowed for unlimited sick leave for workers experiencing Covid symptoms.”

Apart from this, the Apple employee sick leave expires in August 2023, and those who test positive for Covid can take up to five days of sick leave until then.

“Testing policy rolls out Jan 30, sick leave ends in August. Until then, employees get a maximum of 5 days sick leave, if they test positive for Covid,” Schiffer added.

After the work from home ended, Apple’s corporate employees started returning to in-person to office in April 2022, after two years of remote work due to the pandemic, and were required to work in person once a week.

However, this requirement was raised to two days per week a month later. Since September of last year, Apple employees have been required to work in person three days a week.




Published Date: January 26, 2023 11:09 PM IST





