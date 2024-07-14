Apple iPhone 15 Available on Amazon At An Unbeatable Discounted Price; Check Features Here

Home

New Delhi: Good news for Apple enthusiasts! You can now purchase the iPhone 15 without burning a hole in your pocket. That’s right! Amazon, a leading e-commerce platform, is currently offering discounts on Apple’s latest iPhone model. Explore the reduced price, features, and specifications of the iPhone 15 below.

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) Price

The Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB, Black) is now listed on Amazon for Rs 79,900. However, after applying an 11 per cent discount, the price reduces to Rs 70,999. Customers have the opportunity to save up to Rs 44,925 by trading in their old phone in good condition, which reduces the effective price to Rs 26,074. Furthermore, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders can benefit from an additional discount of up to Rs 5,924, resulting in a final price of just Rs 20,150 for the iPhone 15.

The phone is not in working condition

IMEI number does not match or Automated verification on the Amazon app fails

Screen lock or iCloud lock is not disabled.

The phone has damages on the body (bends, dents, cracks, scratches, loose panel) or screen (discoloration, dead pixels, cracks, spots, lines, traces of replacement)

Exchange tip

If the old phone is rejected during pick up, customers can pay the exchange discount amount at the time of delivery by card or cash and keep the new phone

The “Limited-Time Discount” will not be refunded if the old item is successfully picked up.

Apple iPhone 15 (128 GB) Features And Specifications

iPhone 15 features a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. It’s splash, water, and dust resistant.

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch display.

It is available in different colors such as black, blue, green, yellow, and pink.

Speaking of the camera quality, the iPhone 15 features a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, offering enhanced performance in daylight, low-light, and portrait photography.

The iPhone 15 display has rounded corners that follow a beautiful curved design, and these corners are within a standard rectangle.

Apple promotes “all-day battery life” for the iPhone 15, and real-world usage indicates it can last over 9 hours with typical use.











