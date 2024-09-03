Home

News

iPhone 16 Series Launch: Apple iPhone 15 Plus Gets Massive Discount On Flipkart; Check Bank Offers

The much-awaited iPhone 16 Series is expected to make its debut on September 9, aligning with Apple’s tradition of announcing new iPhones in September

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: In a recent update, the much-awaited iPhone 16 Series is expected to make its debut on September 9, aligning with Apple’s tradition of announcing new iPhones in September. Ahead of the anticipated Apple iPhone launch event, the price of the A16 Bionic chipset-backed iPhone 15 Plus has been reduced on Flipkart. The reduced cost of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus on Flipkart is much lower when compared to the listed price on the official website.

The event, tagged “It’s Glowtime,” is scheduled to be conducted at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST. The iPhone 16 lineup is likely to deliver four models. The standard iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are some of them. Besides the launch of new iPhones, Apple is also likely to introduce new Apple Watch models, including the Watch Ultra 3, Watch Series 10, and the budget-friendly Watch SE.

If you go through the official website of Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company, the iPhone 15 Plus(for the base 128GB option) can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 75,999. However, the price listed on the official website of Apple India for the iPhone 15 Plus is Rs 89,600. One can even avail of several bank offers while buying the luxury handset through the official website of Flipkart.

iPhone 16 Series Launch: Apple iPhone 15 Plus Price Gets Massive Discount on Flipkart; Check Bank Offers

For those of you shopping with an HSBC or Federal Bank credit card and opting for EMI payments, there’s some good news! You’ll bag a nifty discount of Rs. 1,500 over and above the already reduced price. Here’s some more good news if you’re a BOBCARD holder with Bank of Baroda or prefer using UPI for your transfers – an additional slash of Rs. 1,000 off is waiting for you too!

Bank Offer: 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card (T&C applied)

Bank Offer: 10% off up to ₹500 on BOBCARD Transactions, on orders of ₹5,000 and above

(T&C applied)

Bank Offer: 10% off up to ₹1,000 on Federal Bank Credit Card Transactions, on orders of ₹5,000 and aboveT&C

Bank Offer: ₹1000 off on Flipkart UPI (T&C applied)

Bank Offer: ₹1000 off on UPI Transactions (T&C applied)

Bank Offer: 10% off up to ₹1,000 on BOBCARD EMI Transactions, on orders of ₹5,000 and above (T&C applied)

Bank Offer10% off up to ₹1,500 on Federal Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, on orders of ₹5,000 and above

(T&C applied)

Special Price: Get extra ₹13601 off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon) (T&C applied)

Get extra ₹13601 off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon) (T&C applied) Partner Offer: Make a purchase and enjoy a surprise cashback/ coupon that you can redeem late











