Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Price Leaked, Likely to Cost USD 200 More Than iPhone 14 Pro Max

In October, Apple released the first iOS 16.2 beta to developers, in which it allowed users to send a report to the company when Emergency SOS has been triggered unintentionally.

American technology giant Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 15 Ultra in the second half of 2023. To recall, the smartphone was earlier tipped to be more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro Max. Now, a report claims that the iPhone 15 Ultra may cost USD200 more than Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Ultra may come with a starting price of USD 1,299 (approx. ₹1,08,000), Forbes reported via LeaksApplePro.

iPhone 14 Pro Max has been the most expensive this year, carrying a price tag of $1,099 (base price). If the report is turns true, the iPhone 15 Ultra may price USD 200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max

“It’s going to be a more expensive iPhone. Even in the United States. Apple has been losing margins year after year. Rising production costs and inflation, that makes the money the company has in the bank worth less, have finally broken the camel’s back”, the leakster says as per the Forbes report.

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Specification (As per reports)

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to come powered by a powerful processor than the existing A16. According to the reports, the company is offering a higher RAM than the predecessor The iPhone is tipped to have a premium titanium body. The titanium case will be 35x more expensive than the existing material used on the current iPhones. As per the report, the smartphone may pack 256GB storage for its base model.

The phone’s top-end variant may offer up to 1TB internal storage which may cost USD 1,799 (approx. ₹1,48,000).



