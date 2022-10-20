Thursday, October 20, 2022
Apple iPhone SE 4 Likely To Come Up With 6.1-Inch Display Soon

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its next iPhone SE 4 model with a more prominent 6.1-inch display instead of a 4.7-inch display, which featured in earlier SE models. The upcoming iPhone SE will have the same design as the iPhone XR, in keeping with past rumours, according to tech new breaker Jon Prosser, GizmoChina reported.

Meanwhile, the SE 2 and SE 3 editions of the iPhone have sported a design similar to the iPhone 8, the report said.

Like its predecessors, the iPhone SE 4 will not have thick bezels at the top and bottom. The home button is unavailable on this device since it has a notched display with slim bezels. Previously, a fingerprint scanner was embedded in the Home button.

As per the rumours, the iPhone SE 4 could be Apple’s first handset with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and it is likely to be launched in 2023.

The leak does not confirm the iPhone SE 4’s internals, but it could have a single camera with LED flash at the back with Apple A15 or A16 Bionic chipset, the report said. The next-generation SE model will be available in black, white and red.





