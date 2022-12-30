In June, display analyst Ross Young had mentioned that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display was set to launch in the first quarter of 2023, reports MacRumors.

Apple Not Planning To Launch 14.1-inch iPad Pro in 2023

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is reportedly not planning to launch its 14.1-inch iPad Pro model with a mini-LED display in early 2023. In June, display analyst Ross Young had mentioned that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display was set to launch in the first quarter of 2023, reports MacRumors.

However, Young has now said that the tech giant is no longer planning to launch the new 14.1-inch iPad Pro.

He suggests that the device has been cancelled or significantly postponed.

A 14.1-inch iPad Pro would have been the largest iPad to date, as the current model is 12.9-inch.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the iPhone maker is working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels.



