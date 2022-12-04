Apple Plans To Shift Production Out Of China In Wake Of Violent Protests

live

Breaking News Live Updates, December 4: Apple, in recent weeks, is accelerating its plans to shift some of its production outside China and telling suppliers to plan more for assembling the product elsewhere in Asia, particularly India and Vietnam.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the people involved in the discussions said that Apple is also looking to reduce the dependence on Taiwanese assemblers led by the Foxconn Technology Group.

