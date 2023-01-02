National

Apple to Increase Battery Replacement Cost For Out-Of-Warranty iPhones

admin
27Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 43 Second


Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase.

iphone, iphone ios 16
Apple to increase battery replacement cost for out-of-warranty iPhones

San Francisco: Apple has announced that it is increasing the cost of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements for all models older than the iPhone 14 later this year. “The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14,” according to the company’s support page.

Currently, Apple charges $69 for a battery replacement on most iPhone models, according to an estimation calculator on the company’s website. Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase.

However, customers who have the AppleCare+ plan pay nothing for a battery replacement once their battery health has dropped below 80 per cent. Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels, reports MacRumors. Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.




Published Date: January 2, 2023 11:48 PM IST



Updated Date: January 2, 2023 11:51 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories