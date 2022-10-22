Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeNationalApple Watch Spots Rare Cancer In 12 Year Old Girl In US
National

Apple Watch Spots Rare Cancer In 12 Year Old Girl In US

admin
By admin
0
41



San Francisco: An Apple Watch has reportedly been credited with spotting a 12-year-old girl’s rare cancer before she was even aware of it, with the help of its heart rate notifications feature. As reported by Hour Detroit, Imani Miles and her mother Jessica Kitchen now view the Apple Watch as more than just a gadget.Also Read – Apple iPad Mini Price Hiked in India: Check New Price And Other Specifications Here

APPLE WATCH DETECTED UNUSUALLY HIGH HEART RATE

Imani’s mother, Jessica, noticed that her daughter’s Apple Watch started beeping constantly, alerting Imani to an abnormally high heart rate. “That’s really weird because it’s never happened before. It just kept going off,” said the mother. Also Read – Vintage Fever: This Unsealed First-Generation iPhone Sold For ₹32 Lakh. Deets Inside

The concerned mother took her daughter to the hospital, where doctors noticed a tumour in her appendix. It was then that they learned of a “neuroendocrine tumour” on her appendix, which according to doctors, is “rarely seen in children”, the report added. Also Read – Apple Likely to Launch First Foldable iPad in 2024

When doctors found Imani’s tumour, it had already spread to other parts of her body, requiring her to undergo surgery to remove it. “If the watch didn’t go off, I probably would have just waited and taken her in the next couple of days,” Kitchen was quoted as saying. “If she didn’t have that watch, it could have been so much worse,” she added.

Imani had surgery at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in the US to remove the remaining tumour, according to the report.

APPLE WATCH CAME TO THE RESCUE EARLIER TOO

Earlier this month, Apple Watch detected a 34-year-old woman’s pregnancy. The woman on Reddit posted that the watch indicated that her average resting heart rate had significantly increased in just a few days, which made her suspect that something was off.

In July, a woman’s heart was detected with a rare tumour after she received multiple alerts that her heart was in atrial fibrillation, which is a condition with irregular and rapid heart rate leading to blood clots in the heart.





Source link

Previous articleLiberals push back on Republican activism in school board elections
Next articlePVL: Jema Galanza leads locals’ charge as Creamline slips past Cignal
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677