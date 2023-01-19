Home

SSC MTS 2023 Notification Released on ssc.nic.in: Application Begins For MTS, Havaldar Posts. Check Details

SSC MTS 2023 Latest Update: The SSC is looking to recruit non-gazetted, non-ministerial posts in various Ministries, Departments, and Offices of the Government of India. The last date to submit the online applications is February 17.

SSC MTS 2023 Notification Issued.

SSC MTS 2023 Notification Latest Update: The Staff Selection Commission on Thursday said it released the schedule of the Multi-Tasking (Non-technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2022. In the notification, the SSC said there are approximately 10,880 vacancies for MTS and 529 posts open for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN. The candidates can check the SSC MTS 2023 notification on ssc.nic.in.

In the notification, the SSC said the registration has already started on January 18 and the application window will close on February 17, 2023. The candidates can check the exam pattern, application form details, important dates, selection process, vacancy and other details in the notification.

“The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories,” the notification reads.

SSC MTS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The age limit for the SSC MTS is capped at a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 25 years for MTS and Havaldar in CBN. However, for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and some vacancies of MTS, the upper limit is 27 years.

To appear for the exam, interested candidates should have at least passed their Class 10 exams from any recognised board or institution.

SSC MTS 2023: Application Fee

The eligible and interested candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 to submit their application. However, the application fee is free for women, SC/ST candidates, Persons with Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM).

To make corrections and resubmit for the first time, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200, while for modifying the application a second time, they will have to pay Rs 500.



