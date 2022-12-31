Application Invited For 1,747 Posts. Last Date To Apply, Eligibility Details Here

Candidates are urged to visit the official website regularly for new updates and other information.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Recruitment 2023: The IOCL has invited 1,747 applications for apprenticeship positions across the country. Candidates can submit the application online at iocl.com. This recruiting effort will fill 1,747 apprenticeship positions across the country. The deadline to apply is January 3 at 5 p.m.

The selection will be based on the online test. The online test will have objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Candidates will also have to fulfil the eligibility criteria to appear for the exam.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have a matriculation certificate at the time of applying for this post. The candidate should be between 18 to 24 age bracket as of December 31, 2022.

The Selection Procedure

The selection procedure is based on the candidate’s performance in the Online Test and satisfying the stated eligibility conditions. The online test will consist of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four possibilities and one right answer.

How to apply

Candidates satisfying the stipulated qualifying requirements may apply online from the 14th of December 2022 (10.00 A.M.) to the 3rd of January 2023 (5.00 P.M.) using the link provided on the corporate website https://www.iocl.com/ apprenticeships. Only online way of applications will be supported.

Step 1: Candidates must visit the official website at https://www.iocl.com/apprenticeships to apply for the positions.

Step 2: Next, on the site, click on the relevant link.

Step 3: Finish the registration procedure and complete the application form.

Step 4: Fill out all the required fields.

step 5: Pay the application costs (if asked).

NOTE: Candidates are urged to visit the official website regularly for new updates and other information.




