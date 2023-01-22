Application Invited For Over 9,000 Posts At licindia.in. Here Is How You Can Apply

Home

Education

LIC Recruitment 2023: Application Invited For Over 9,000 Posts At licindia.in. Here’s How You Can Apply

LIC Recruitment 2023: The last day to submit your application is February 10, 2023.

LIC Recruitment 2023: Applications invited for more than 9000 officer posts

LIC Recruitment 2023: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has issued a notification inviting applications for 9394 posts. More than 9000 vacancies will be filled for the post of LIC ADO (Apprentice Development Officers). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The last day to submit your application is February 10, 2023.

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs. 51500. Selected candidates will be on a probation period of 1 year.

Click Here For Detailed Notification

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 21, 2023

Closing date of application: February 10, 2023

Download of call letter: March 4, 2023

Date of Preliminary exam: March 12, 2023

Date of main exam: April 8, 2023

Vacancy Details

Southern Zonal Office: 1516 posts

South Central Zonal Office: 1408 posts

North Zonal Office: 1216 posts

North Central Zonal Office: 1033 posts

Eastern Zonal Office: 1049 posts

East Central Zonal Office: 669 posts

Central Zonal Office: 561 posts

Western Zonal Office: 1942 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check their educational qualifications by visiting https://licindia.in/Bottom-Links/Careers/Recruitment-of-Apprentice-Development-Officer-22-2. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of online tests, followed by an interview of the candidates who qualify in the online test and subsequent pre-recruitment Medical examination.

Application Fees

The application fee is ₹750/- for other than SC/ST candidates and ₹100/- for SC/ST candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI, Internet Banking, IMPS, and Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

Selected candidates will have to undergo Theoretical & Field Sales Training for the period as decided by LIC Of India. The period of apprenticeship shall commence from the date of commencement of the training. Candidates will be on a probation period of 01 years which can be extended up to 02 years.



