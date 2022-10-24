Apply For 11765 Posts at wbbpe.org. Check Salary Here

WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Teacher in Govt. Aided/ Govt. Sponsored/Junior Primary Schools. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at wbbprimaryeducation.org and wbbpe.org. The registration process has started on October 21, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is November 14. A total of 11765 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read – Uttar Pradesh NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registration Underway; Here’s How to Apply at upneet.gov.in

WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The online registration process will begin: October 21, 2022

Last date to apply: November 14, 2022

WBBPE Primary Teacher Vacancy

Assistant Teacher: 11765 posts

WBBPE Primary Teacher Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification HERE

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:

WBBPE Primary Teacher Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs 150 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PH categories are required to pay Rs 50 as an application fee.

General: Rs150

OBC-A/OBC-B: Rs 100

SC/ST/PH categories: Rs 50

WBBPE Primary Teacher Salary

Pay Scale: Rs. 28900 + DA as admissable +HRA @12% of the basic pay MA as admissable

How to Apply for WBBPE Primary Teacher Jobs?

Interested candidates can apply for the Assistant Teacher posts by visiting the official website at wbbprimaryeducation.org and wbbpe.org till November 14, 2022.