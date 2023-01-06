Apply For 120 Posts at hpsc.gov.in from Jan 12. Pay Scale Here News

HPSC Medical Officer (MO) Recruitment 2023 at hpsc.gov.in: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC Medical Officer (MO) Recruitment 2023 at hpsc.gov.in: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Medical Officer Group-A (HCMS-I) in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at hpsc.gov.in. The registration process will begin on January 12, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is February 1, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancy, application fee, registration form and other details here.

HPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening date for submission of online applications: 12.01.2023

Closing date for the submission of online applications: 01.02.2023 up toll:55 PM.

Closing date for deposit of Fee:01.02.2023 upto 11:55 PM.

HPSC Medical Officer Group-A Vacancy

Medical Officer Group-A (HCMS-I): 120 posts

HPSC Medical Officer Group-A Pay Scale

SCALE OF PAY: FPL-10 (56100).

HPSC Medical Officer Group-A Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Graduate in Medicine and Surgery of a recognized University or any other university or institution recognized by the Medical Council of India; and

Registered as Medical Practioner with Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council in Indian Union;

Preference shall be given to candidate having MD/I4S degree/PG Diploma recognized by MCI.

Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric standard or Higher Education.

HPSC Medical Officer Group-A Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection criteria through the recruitment notification shared below.

HPSC Medical Officer Group-A Application Fee

For Male candidates of General category including Dependent Son of Ex-Serviceman of Haryana: Rs 1000

For Male candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States: Rs 1000

For all Female candidates of General category including Female Dependent of ESM of Haryana only: Rs 250

For Female candidates of General and all reserved categories of other States: Rs 250

For Male & Female candidates of SC / BC-A / BC-B / ESM categories of Haryana only: Rs 250

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): Rs 250

For all Persons with Disabilities category candidates (with at least 40% disability) of Haryana only: NIL

How to Apply For HPSC Medical Officer Group-A Jobs?

Candidates are required to apply online on the website hpsc.gov.in.Detailed instructions for filling up online applications are available on the above-mentioned website. No other means/mode of submission of application will be accepted.



