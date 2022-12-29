Apply For 1458 Posts From Jan 4; Check Pay Scale, Age Limit Here

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CRPF at www.crpfindia.com and www.crpf.nic.in.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring candidate.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring candidates for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector ASI (Steno) and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CRPF at www.crpfindia.com, crpf.gov.in , and www.crpf.nic.in. A total of 1458 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process will begin from January 04, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is January 25. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

CRPF Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Starting Date of application form: January 04, 2023.

Last date to submit the application form: January 25, 2023

Admit card: February 15, 2023

Computer Based Test is expected to be conducted: between 22-28 Feb 2023

CRPF Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancies

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts

Head Constable (Ministerial): 1315 posts

CRPF Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualifications here

Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a board or university recognized by Central/State Government.

CRPF Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the detailed notification shared below

CRPF Age Limit

Age Limit of candidates should be from 18 to 25 years as on the closing date of receipt of the application.

CRPF Salary

Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 29200-92300

Head Constable (Ministerial): 25500-81100

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 25, 2023, through the official website — www.crpfindia.com and www.crpf.nic.in.



