Apply For 1458 Posts From Jan 4; Check Pay Scale, Age Limit Here
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CRPF at www.crpfindia.com and www.crpf.nic.in.
CRPF Recruitment 2023: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is hiring candidates for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector ASI (Steno) and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CRPF at www.crpfindia.com, crpf.gov.in , and www.crpf.nic.in. A total of 1458 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration process will begin from January 04, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is January 25. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.
CRPF Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Starting Date of application form: January 04, 2023.
- Last date to submit the application form: January 25, 2023
- Admit card: February 15, 2023
- Computer Based Test is expected to be conducted: between 22-28 Feb 2023
CRPF Vacancy Details
Name of the post and number of vacancies
- Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 143 posts
- Head Constable (Ministerial): 1315 posts
CRPF Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualifications here
- Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent exam from a board or university recognized by Central/State Government.
CRPF Selection Process
- Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the detailed notification shared below
CRPF Age Limit
Age Limit of candidates should be from 18 to 25 years as on the closing date of receipt of the application.
CRPF Salary
- Assistant Sub Inspector (Steno): 29200-92300
- Head Constable (Ministerial): 25500-81100
How to Apply?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 25, 2023, through the official website — www.crpfindia.com and www.crpf.nic.in.
Average Rating