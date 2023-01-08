Apply For 1564 Posts at ukmssb.org. Details Inside

UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at ukmssb.org.
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) is hiring candidates for the post of Nursing Officer (Female & Male). Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Board at ukmssb.org. The online application process will begin on January 12, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is February 01, 2023. A total of 1564 vacant posts will be filed through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other detail here.
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Online Application begins: 12 January 2023
- Last Date of Online Application: 01 February 2023
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Vacancy
- Nursing Officer: 1564 posts
UKMSSB Nursing Officer Educational Qualification
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the direct recruitment notification PDF given below.
How to Apply For UKMSSB Nursing Officer Jobs?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 1, 2023, through the official website — ukmssb.org.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 6:30 PM IST
Updated Date: January 8, 2023 6:36 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Joshimath Officially Declared Landslide Subsidence Zone Around 60 Families Evacuated Top Developments
[ad_1] Joshimath has been officially declared a landslide-subsidence zone and over 60 families living in damaged houses in the sinking...
Delhi Winters: Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes As Mercury plummets In National Capital
[ad_1] On Sunday, the minimum temperature of Delhi touched 1.9 degrees Celsius, and apart from all the laziness, the low...
Pat Cummins Confident Of Australia’s Chances On India Tour, Says ‘No One Is Going Over There Blind’
[ad_1] Australia will be playing four Tests and three ODIs during their tour of India next month. The kast time...
Ex-Pilots Criticise Air India For “Scapegoating” Captain, Crew In Pee-Gate Case
[ad_1] Immense criticism against Air India's decision to de-roster the captain and crew in relation to the pee-gate case has...
Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Hints at Murder, Says ‘Sheezan Took Her to Hospital Far Away’
[ad_1] Tunisha Sharma’s mother recently hinted towards a possibility of murder and made fresh allegations against Sheezan Khan. Tunisha Sharma’s...
Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023 Out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Check Direct Link, Practical, Theory Exam Dates here
[ad_1] Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2023: The head of the schools can download the BSEB Class 10 admit...
Average Rating