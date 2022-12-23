TSPSC Recruitment 2022 at tspsc.gov.in: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in from December 30.

Telangana State Public Service Commission is hiring.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022 at tspsc.gov.in: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (CLASS-A & B) in the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department in the State of Telangana. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in from December 30. The last date to submit the application form is January 19, 2023. One can check the important dates, and other details here.

TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Registration begins: December 30, 2022

Last Date to Apply: January 19, 2023

TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Vacancy Details

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class –A): 170 posts

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon(Class -B): 15 posts

TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Salary

Scale of Pay: Rs.54,220–1,33,630/-

TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Eligibility Criteria

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class – A): Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and

Animal Husbandry or its equivalent qualification from any recognized University / Institution in India or abroad.

Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry or its equivalent qualification from any recognized University / Institution in India or abroad. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon(Class -B): Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Sciences and

Animal Husbandry or its equivalent qualification from any recognized University / Institution in India or abroad and also Post Graduation Degree or a Post Graduation Diploma in Microbiology / Parasitology / Epidemiology/Virology/Immunology/ Pathology or must possess a Master’s Degree in Veterinary Science with Biotechnology or must possess a Master’s Degree in Veterinary Science with Veterinary Public Health.

TSPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection process from the detailed notification shared below.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from December 30, 2022, through the official website — tspsc.gov.in.



