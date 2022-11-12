Apply For 19 Posts at iitd.ac.in; Salary As Per 7th CPC

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi is hiring. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in.

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2022 : Through this recruitment drive, a total of 19 vacant posts will be filled.

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Superintending Engineer, Chief Security Officer, Deputy Registrar, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of IIT Delhi at iitd.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is till November 30, 2022. A total of 19 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Last date to apply: November 30, 2022.

IIT Delhi Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and number of Vacancy

Superintending Engineer: 2 Posts

Principal Technical Officer: 7 Posts

Chief Security Officer: 1 Post

Deputy Registrar: 2 Posts

Assistant Registrar: 3 Posts

Medical Officer: 2 Posts

Assistant Student Counsellor: 2 Posts

IIT Delhi Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Superintending Engineer: Master’s degree in appropriate branch of Engineering/Technology or equivalent from a recognized university/Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree.

Master’s degree in appropriate branch of Engineering/Technology or equivalent from a recognized university/Institute with at least 55% marks in the qualifying degree. At least 10 years relevant experience out of which at least 05 years of regular clean service in Pay Level 12 as per 7th CPC (Grade Pay of Rs. 7600/- as per 6th CPC) at the level of Executive Engineer (Senior Scale)

or at least 13 years of regular clean service in Pay Level 11 as per 7th CPC (Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/- as per

6 th CPC) at the level of Executive Engineer.

or at least 13 years of regular clean service in Pay Level 11 as per 7th CPC (Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/- as per 6 th CPC) at the level of Executive Engineer. Principal Technical Officer: M.Tech Degree in Engineering or equivalent qualification in appropriate field with a minimum of 55% marks in the qualifying degree from a recognized University/ Institute with 06 years relevant experience in the Pay Level 11 as per 7th CPC (Grade Pay of Rs. 6600/- as per 6th CPC) or equivalent.

IIT Delhi Salary: Check Matrix as per 7th CPC

Superintending Engineer: Level 13

Principal Technical Officer: Level 12

Chief Security Officer: Level 12

Deputy Registrar: Level 12

Assistant Registrar: Level 10

Medical Officer: Level 10

Assistant Student Counsellor: Level 10

IIT Delhi Application Fee

For Group – ‘A’ posts, Rs.500/- (Rupees five hundred only) must be paid through the recruitment portal payment gateway. No fee is required for SC/ST, PwD category & Woman Candidates. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below:

HOW TO APPLY FOR IIT Delhi Recruitment 2022?

The candidates are required to apply ONLINE only from 21.10.2022 to 30.11.2022 up to 05:00 P.M. Both dates are inclusive. For submission of application through ONLINE MODE, please visit Institute’s website:

Direct Link: https://ecampus.iitd.ac.in/IITDSR-0/login

Alternatively: https://home.iitd.ac.in/jobs-iitd/index.php

Persons serving in Govt./Semi-Govt./PSUs/Autonomous Organization, should forward the printout of completed application THROUGH PROPER CHANNEL within 10 days of the last date of submission of Application Form, failing which such persons shall be required to produce NOC at the time of selection process, provided they must have sent an Advance Copy to the Recruitment Cell, Room No. 207/C-7, Adjoining to Dy. Director (Ops)’s Office, IIT Delhi, Hauz-Khas, New Delhi – 110016. The candidate will have to clearly superscribe “Application for the post of _______” on the top of the envelope in capital letters.



