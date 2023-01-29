Home

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply For 21 Posts at drdo.gov.in; Check Stipend Here

DRDO Recruitment 2023: Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training in any institute/organisation are not

eligible.

DRDO-CEPTAM is hiring.

DRDO Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Defence Scientific Information & Documentation Centre (DESIDOC) under the aegis of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, has released a recruitment notification. As per the PDF, applications are invited for 21 Apprentices in Library & Information Science disciplines. The last date to apply is 21 days from the date of advertisement in Employment News.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

DRDO Apprentice Vacancy Details

Library & Information Science: 21 posts

DRDO Apprentice Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Library & Information Science: Degree in Library & Information Science from recognized University/Institute.

Library & Information Science: Diploma in Library Science (Two Years) from recognized University/Institute

DRDO Apprentice Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on interview basis after shortlisted on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualification). Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training in any institute/organisation are not

eligible. The candidates who have passed out in 2021 and 2022 are eligible. A certificate in this regard may be furnished. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

DRDO Apprentice Salary

Serial Subject Essential Qualification Stipend Rate

Rs. (Per month) Library & Information

Science

No. of Vacancies-21 1. Degree in Library & Information Science

from recognized University/Institute 9000/- Library & Information

Science

No. of Vacancies-21 2. Diploma in Library Science (Two Years)

from recognized University/Institute 8000/-

How to Apply Offline?

Candidates are required to download the application form and after filling the application form along with the required documents (in pdf format) send via email/by post to the following address.

Email address:- hrd.desidoc@gov.in

Postal address:- Government of India, Ministry of Defence The Director DESIDOC, Metcalfe house, Civil Line Delhi-110054.



