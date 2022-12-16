HomeNationalApply For 22 Vacancies At delhi.cantt.gov.in. Check All Details Here
Apply For 22 Vacancies At delhi.cantt.gov.in. Check All Details Here

Those Candidates who are interested in the vacancy details and are eligible for application can apply online from December 16 2022 to January13 2023 on the DCB’s website at delhi.cantt.gov.in.

Delhi Cantonment Recruitment 2022-2023: The Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) has recently released a notification pertaining to recruitment opportunity for Junior Clerk position. All eligible candidates can apply online for the vacancy from Delhi Cantt’s official website – delhi.cantt.gov.in starting December 16, 2022. The last date of application is January 13, 2023.

Candidates must can apply for the position of Junior Clerk at DCB online. According to the notification, 22 vacancies have been announced.

Delhi Catt Recruitment 2022-2023 Important Dates

  • Starting date for applying online: December 16, 2022
  • Last date to apply: January 13, 2023
  • Exam Notification: It will be notified later

Delhi Catt Recruitment 2022-2023 Application Fees

  • Gen/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 500
  • SC/ST/ PwD: No Fees
  • All Women : No Fees

Payment will be made through Net Banking/debit Card/Credit Card or Offline Mode by using Challan.

Delhi Cantt Recruitment 2022-2023 Post Details, Eligibility, Qualification

Category Wise Vacancy Details :

  • General – 11
  • OBC – 5
  • EWS – 2
  • SC – 3
  • ST – 1

Age Limit for Applying

The age limit is 21-30 Years. The crucial date for the calculation of the age is 13.1.2023. The age Relaxation will be given as per the Rules of the Government.

Delhi Cantt Recruitment 2022-2023 Selection Process

There will be a written exam results of which will be followed by document verification and medical examination.

For more information login into their official website here.




Published Date: December 16, 2022 12:04 PM IST



Updated Date: December 16, 2022 12:13 PM IST





