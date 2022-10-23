ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible male and female candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist). Interested candidates can apply online through the ITBP’s official website — recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process is scheduled to begin from October 25. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 24 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to submit the application form is November 23. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read – UP Metro Recruitment 2022: Register For 142 Assistant Manager, Other Posts at lmrcl.com. Read Details Here

ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: October 25, 2022 Last Date of Online Application: November 23, 2022

ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Vacancy

Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist)

ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Eligibility Criteria

Check ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Educational Qualification: Pass in the Senior Secondary Certificate(10+2) examination with physics, chemistry, and biology as subjects from a recognized board or equivalent. Diploma in pharmacy from any institution of or recognized by the Central or State government. Registered as a pharmacist under the pharmacy act 1948.

ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the positions mentioned above can check the selection process and other related details through the recruitment notification shared here.

ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years.

How to Apply For ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist)Posts?