Apply For 24 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in. Check Salary Here

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist. Eligible candidat

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 24 vacant posts will be filled in the Commission. Examination for this post will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Method.

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Date of Notification: 15.11.2022

Last date for submission of online application: 14.12.2022

Application Correction Window Period: From 19.12.2022 12.01 A.M to 21.12.2022 11.59 P.M

TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor of Psychology-cum-Clinical Psychologist: 24 posts

TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist Pay Scale

Rs.56,100 – 2,05,700 (Level 22) (Revised scale)

TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should possess the following or its equivalent qualification awarded by any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission for the purpose of its grant.

Must possess a degree of M.A or B.A (Hons) or B.Sc (Hons) in Psychology or Post graduate diploma or degree in Clinical Psychology or a diploma in Clinical Psychology; and

A Post-graduate diploma in Medical and Social Psychology of the All India Institute of Mental Health, Bangalore or diploma in Medical and Social Psychology Part II of the Bangalore University or any other recognised university.

TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist Selection Procedure

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview.

TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist Application Fee

It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through one – time online registration system on payment of Rs. 150 towards registration fee.

Registration Fee: Rs 150

Examination Fee: Rs 200

How to Apply at TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist?

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in.

Topics



