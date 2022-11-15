Apply For 24 Posts at tnpsc.gov.in. Check Salary Here

TNPSC Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist. Eligible candidat
TNPSC Recruitment 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 14, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 24 vacant posts will be filled in the Commission. Examination for this post will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Method.
TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here
- Date of Notification: 15.11.2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 14.12.2022
- Application Correction Window Period: From 19.12.2022 12.01 A.M to 21.12.2022 11.59 P.M
TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist Vacancy Details
- Assistant Professor of Psychology-cum-Clinical Psychologist: 24 posts
TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist Pay Scale
- Rs.56,100 – 2,05,700 (Level 22) (Revised scale)
TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist Eligibility Criteria
Applicants should possess the following or its equivalent qualification awarded by any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission for the purpose of its grant.
- Must possess a degree of M.A or B.A (Hons) or B.Sc (Hons) in Psychology or Post graduate diploma or degree in Clinical Psychology or a diploma in Clinical Psychology; and
- A Post-graduate diploma in Medical and Social Psychology of the All India Institute of Mental Health, Bangalore or diploma in Medical and Social Psychology Part II of the Bangalore University or any other recognised university.
TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist Selection Procedure
- Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview.
TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist Application Fee
It is mandatory for applicants to register their basic particulars through one – time online registration system on payment of Rs. 150 towards registration fee.
- Registration Fee: Rs 150
- Examination Fee: Rs 200
How to Apply at TNPSC Assistant Professor of Psychology –cum-Clinical Psychologist?
Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at tnpsc.gov.in.
