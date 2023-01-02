Apply For 251 Posts at ndacivrect.gov.in. Check Pay Scale Here

NDA Recruitment 2023: The National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune is hiring candidates for various posts.

NDA Recruitment 2023: The National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune has released the recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Group C posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at ndacivrect.gov.in. The last date for submission is 21 days from publication in ‘Employment News’. A total of 251 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.

NDA Group C Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates

Last date to apply: The last date for submission is 21 days from publication in ‘Employment News.

NDA Group C Vacancy 2023

Lower Division Clerk: 27 posts

Painter: 01 post

Draughtsman: 01 post

Civilian Motor Driver (OG): 08 posts

Compositor cum Printer: 01 post

Cinema Projectionist-II: 01 post

Cook: 12 posts

Fireman: 10 posts

Blacksmith: 01 post

TA – Baker & Confectioner: 02 posts

TA – Cycle Repairer: 05 posts

Multi Tasking Staff – Office & Training (MTS-O&T): 182 posts

NDA Group C Pay Scale

Lower Division Clerk: PML – 2

Painter: PML – 2

Draughtsman: PML – 4

Civilian Motor Driver (OG): PML – 2

Compositor cum Printer: PML – 2

Cinema Projectionist-II: PML – 2

Cook: PML – 2

Fireman: PML – 2

Blacksmith: PML – 2

TA – Baker & Confectioner: PML – 1

TA – Cycle Repairer: PML – 1

Multi Tasking Staff – Office & Training (MTS-O&T): PML – 1

NDA Group C Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Lower Division Clerk: 12th Class pass from a recognized Board or University.

12th Class pass from a recognized Board or University. Painter: 12th Class or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; and (b) Two years experience from a

recognized Organization or Undertaking in the trade.

12th Class or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; and (b) Two years experience from a recognized Organization or Undertaking in the trade. Draughtsman: 12th Class or equivalent from a recognized Board or University and (b) Diploma in Draughtsman-ship of a minimum duration of two years from a recognized Institute.

NDA Group C Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the notification shared below.

How to Apply?

Candidates are required to apply online using the website https://ndacivrect.gov.in. Candidate must carefully read all the instructions/ guidelines, before filling up the Application Form. Updates can be checked on https://nda.nic.in also. To avoid a last-minute rush, candidates are advised to submit online applications much before the closing date, on account of heavy load on the internet or website jam during the last few days/hours.



