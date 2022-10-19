Apply For 40 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ITBP Recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetian Border Police Force has invited candidates to apply for the posts of Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary) Group Non-Gazetted( Non-Ministerial). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by logging into the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The registration process will end on November 17. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40 vacant posts will be filled. One can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read – DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Register For 632 Librarian, Other Posts at dsssbonline.nic.in. Salary Here

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online application begins: October 19, 2022

Online application ends: November 17, 2022

ITBP Vacancy 2022

Head Constable (Dresser Veterinary): 40 posts

ITBP Head Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here.

12th pass or equivalent from a recognized board.

Have passed regular para veterinary course or Diploma or Certificate of minimum one year duration related to veterinary therapeutic or livestock. Management from a government recognized Institute.

ITBP Head Constable Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below: Also Read – Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 60 Posts at bankofbaroda.in. Read Details Here

HOW TO Apply For ITBP Head Constable Recruitment?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Indo-Tibetian Border Police Force at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates. Also Read – Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 3 Posts Soon; Here’s How to Check at sebaonline.org