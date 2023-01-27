Home

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Apply For 40889 Posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in; Pay Scale, Other Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post Recruitment 2023: A total of 40889 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Indian Post has released a recruitment notification, inviting online applications from eligible applicants for engagement as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) (Branch Postmaster(BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM)/Dak Sevak. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process will begin today, January 27, 2023. The last date to submit the online application form is February 16.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to edit or modify their registration form between February 17 to February 19, 2023. “Schedule – I (January), 2023 GDS Online Engagement (no. of posts 40889). Application submission Start date 27/01/2023, End date 16/02/2023,” reads the statement on the website.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Registration/Application Submission Start Date: 27.01.2023 to 16.02.2023

Edit/Correction Window for Applicant: 17.02.2023 to 19.02.2023

India Post GDS Vacancy

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40889 vacancies will be filled in different circles. Check circle-wise vacancy here.

India Post GDS Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

India Post GDS Educational Qualification Here: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The applicant should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language at least up to Secondary standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post GDS Selection Criteria

The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system generated merit list. Candidates who want to apply for the above posts can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

India Post GDS Application Fee

A fee of Rs.100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, fee payment is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants.

India Post GDS Salary

Category TRCA Slab BPM Rs.12,000/- -29,380/- ABPM/Dak Sevak Rs.10,000/- -24,470/-

How to Apply Online?

The application can be submitted online only at www.indiapostgdsonline.in. Applications received from any other

mode shall not be entertained.

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply Here

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Register yourself on the portal.

Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

An applicant can only apply one or more for vacant posts of GDS in only one of the selected Division one or more. Before selecting Division option, applicant has to validate his/her details by giving Registration number and OTP sent to the registered mobile number.



