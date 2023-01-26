National

Apply for 50 Posts Till Jan 30 at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. Deets Inside

Central Railway Jr Technical Associate Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Central Railway through the official site of CR at cr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Central Railway Recruitment 2023: The Central Railway is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Jr. Technical Associate (Work) on a contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of Central Railway through the official site of CR at cr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 30, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 50 vacant posts will be filled. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, fees, and other details here.

Central Railway Jr. Technical Associate(Work) Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

  • Opening of Online Application: January 09, 2023
  • Date and time of closing of Online Application: January 30, 2023

Central Railway Jr. Technical Associate (Work) Vacancy Details

  • Junior Technical Associate (Const/Works): 50 posts

Central Railway Jr. Technical Associate(Work) Eligibility Criteria

Check Railway Apprentice Educational Qualification: Four years Bachelor’s degree in (a) Civil Engineering or (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute. OR three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

Central Railway Jr. Technical Associate(Work) Selection Criteria

To know more about the selection process, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification shared below.

Central Railway Jr. Technical Associate(Work) Application Fee, How to Apply?

  • For all candidates except those mentioned in sub-para (i) below: Rs 500
  • For candidates belonging to SC/ST/ OBCWomen/Minorities/EWS: Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty Only) with a provision for refunding the same to those who are found eligible as per notification and actually appear in the Personality/Intelligence Test/interview. If called for Candidates in this category should check their eligibility thoroughly before applying. Fee in respect of candidates who are ineligible, but still apply, shall not be refunded.
  • Payment of processing fee is to be paid in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of FA&CAO (C) Central Railway, Mumbai CSMT, and sent along with the application in and other documents on  this address-: Deputy Chief Personnel Officer (Construction) Office of the Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) New Administrative Building, 6h Floor Opposite of Anjuman Islam School, D.N. Road, Central Railway, Mumbai CSMT, Maharashtra 400001, on or before 30.01.2023 at 17.00 hours.




Published Date: January 26, 2023 11:26 PM IST



Updated Date: January 26, 2023 11:31 PM IST





