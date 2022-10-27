Apply For 55 Posts at aai.aero. Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

AAI Recruitment 2022: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of SeniorAssistant (Official Language), Junior Assistant (Human Resource), and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts by logging into the official website of the AAI at aai.aero. Only Indian Nationals who are domicile of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh & Goa can apply for the posts. Through the recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to apply is November 14.Also Read – ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector Recruitment 2022: Register For 24 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Details Inside

Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria and other details here.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening date for Online Registration of Application: October 15, 2022

Last date for submission of On-line Application: November 14, 2022

Tentative Date of On-line Examination: Will be announced on AAI

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Vacancy

Senior Assistant (Official Language) (NE-06): 06 posts

Junior Assistant (Human Resource) (NE-04): 07 posts

Senior Assistant (Operations) (NE-06): 04 posts

Senior Assistant (Electronics) (NE-06): 03 posts

Senior Assistant ( Finance) (NE-06): 12 posts

Junior Assistant (Fire Services)(NE-04): 23 posts

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Eligibility Criteria

Check Educational Qualification

Senior Assistant (Official Language) (NE-06): Masters in Hindi with English as a subject at Graduation level OR Masters in English with Hindi as a subject at Graduation level. OR Masters in any subject apart fromHindi/English from a recognized University along with Hindi and English as compulsory/optionalsubjects at graduation level.

Junior Assistant (Human Resource) (NE-04): Graduate + 30/25 W.P.M. English/ Hindi Typing speed.

Senior Assistant (Operations) (NE-06): Graduate with possession of Light Motor Vehicle licence valid as on 30.09.2022. Diploma in Management will be preferred.

Senior Assistant (Electronics) (NE-06): Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Radio Engineering.

Senior Assistant (Finance) (NE-06): Graduate preferably B.Com with Computer training course of 3 to 6 months.

Junior Assistant (Fire Services) (NE-04): 10+3 years' approved regular Diploma in Mechanical /Automobile/Fire with minimum 50% marks OR 12th Pass (Regular Study) with 50% marksDriving License: a. Valid Heavy Vehicle Driving Licence; OR b. Valid Medium Vehicle Licence issued at least one year before as on 30.09.2022.

Airports Authority of India (AAI)Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply Online through the link available on www.aai.aero under tab "CAREERS"

Visit the official website at www.aai.aero

On the homepage, click on the “Careers” tab

Look for the registration link.

Register yourself and proceed to fill the application form

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

