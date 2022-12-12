Monday, December 12, 2022
Apply For 6990 Posts at kvsangathan.nic.in. Check Pay Scale Here

  • Assistant Commissioner: 52 Posts
  • Principal: 239 Posts
  • Vice Principal: 203 Posts
  • PGT: 1409 Posts
  • TGT: 3176 Posts
  • Librarian: 355 Posts
  • Primary Teacher: 303 Posts
  • Finance Officer: 6 Posts
  • Assistant Engineer: 2 Posts
  • Assistant Section Officer: 156 Posts
  • Hindi Translator: 11 Posts
  • Senior Secretariat Assistant: 322 Posts
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant: 702 Posts
  • Stenographer Grade-II: 54 posts

KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Eligibility Criteria

  • Assistant Commissioner: Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks. ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree.
  • Principal: Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 45% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.
  • Vice Principal: Masters Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate. ii) B.Ed or equivalent teaching degree.
  • PGT(Computer Science): At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech. (Computer Science/ IT) from a recognized University or equivalent Degree or Diploma.

KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the detailed notification shared below.

KVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Salary

  • Assistant Commissioner: PAY SCALE : LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
  • Principal: LEVEL — 12 (Rs.78800-209200) in the Pay Matrix
  • Vice Principal: LEVEL — 10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. For more details, check the notification shared above.





