Monday, November 14, 2022
National

Apply For 710 Posts at ibps.in. Direct Link Here

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 at ibps.in: Eligible candidates can apply by logging into the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: So far these exams were being conducted only in two languages, that is, English and Hindi.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 at ibps.in: The Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) is hiring candidates to apply for Specialist Officer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply by logging into the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. Candidates will be able to submit the application form till November 21. This recruitment drive will fill up 710 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 Dates Here

On-line registration including Edit/Modification of Application by
candidates		 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 01.11.2022- 21.11.2022
Download of call letters for Online examination Preliminary December 2022
Online Examination – Preliminary 24.12.2022/ 31.12.2022
Result of Online exam – Preliminary January 2023
Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main 29 January 2023
Online Examination – Main January 2023
Download of Call letter for Online exam – Main January 2023
Online Examination – Main 29.01.2023
Declaration of Result of Online Main Examination February 2023
Download of call letters for interview February 2023

IBPS SO Vacancy 

NAME OF THE POST AND NUMBER OF VACANCIES

  • I.T. Officer (Scale-I): 44 posts
  • Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 516 posts
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): 25 posts
  • Law Officer (Scale I): 10 posts
  • HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I): 15 posts
  • Marketing Officer (Scale I): 100 posts

IBPS SO Educational Qualification

  • Law Officer (Scale I): A Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) and enrolled as an advocate with Bar Council.
  • Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I): Post Graduate Degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree (graduation) level OR Post graduate degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at the degree (graduation) level.
  • Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I): 4 year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/Animal Husbandry/ Veterinary Science/ Dairy Science/ Fishery Science/ Pisciculture/ Agri. Marketing & Cooperation/ Co-operation & Banking/ Agro-Forestry/Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology/ Food Science/ Agriculture Business Management/Food Technology/ Dairy Technology/ Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture.

IBPS SO Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection process through the recruitment notification shared above

IBPS SO APPLICATION FEE

  •  Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PWBD candidates.
  • Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST) for all others

HOW TO APPLY FOR IBPS SO RECRUITMENT 2022?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before November 21, 2022, through the official website —ibps.in. For more details, check the job notification shared above.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 2:01 AM IST



Updated Date: November 15, 2022 2:06 AM IST





