Apply For 783 Posts at tspsc.gov.in From Jan 18. Details Here
TSPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply or the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 783 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to apply is February 16. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.
TSPSC Group II Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
- Opening Date for Submission of Application: 18 January 2023
- Last Date for Submission of Application:16 February 2023
TSPSC Group II Vacancy
- Municipal Commissioner Gr.III in Municipal Administration Department: 11 posts
- Assistant Commercial Tax Officer in Commissioner of State Taxes Department: 59 posts
- Naib Tahsildar in Land Administration Department: 98 posts
- Sub-Registrar Grade-II in Registration and Stamps Department: 14 posts
- Assistant Registrar under the control of Commissioner for Co-operation & Registrar of Co-Operative Societies: 63 posts
- Assistant Labour Officer in Commissioner of Labour Department: 09 posts
- Mandal Panchayat Officer [Extension Officer] in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department: 126 post
- Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspector in Prohibition and Excise Department: 97 posts
- Assistant Development Officer in Handlooms and Textiles Department: 38 posts
- Assistant Section Officer in General Administration Department: 165 posts
- Assistant Section Officer in Legislative Secretariat: 15 posts
- Assistant Section Officer in Finance Department: 25 posts
- Assistant Section Officer in Law Department: 07 posts
- Assistant Section Officer in Telangana State Election Commission: 02 posts
- District Probation Officer Gr-II in Juvenile Correctional Services & Welfare of Street Children Department: 11 posts
- Assistant BC Development Officer in BC Welfare Department: 17 posts
- Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer/Assistant Tribal Development Officer in Tribal Welfare Department: 09 posts
- Assistant Social Welfare Officer/Assistant Scheduled Caste Development Officer in Scheduled Caste Development Department: 17 posts
TSPSC Group II Eligibility: Check EducationalQualification Here
- Municipal Commissioner Gr.III in Municipal Administration Department: Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from any University in India established or incorporated or Under a Central Act or a Provincial Act or a State Act or an Institutions recognized by the University Grants Commission or any other equivalent qualification.
- Naib Tahsildar in Land Administration Department: Shall possess a Degree of any University in India
established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.
TSPSC Group II Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the link given below.
How to Apply Online?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from January 18, 2023, through the official website —tspsc.gov.in.
