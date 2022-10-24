Monday, October 24, 2022
Apply For 894 Forest Guard Posts at psc.uk.gov.in Till Nov 11. Read Details Here

UKPSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Forest Guard. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at psc.uk.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 11, 2022. A total of 894 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates and other details here.Also Read – RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Register For 200 Posts From Nov 1 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Details Inside

UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

  • Last date to apply: November 11, 2022

UKPSC Forest Guard Vacancy

  • Forest Guard: 894 posts

UKPSC Forest Guard Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit from the detailed notification given below Also Read – WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11765 Posts at wbbpe.org. Check Salary Here

How To Apply For UKPSC Forest Guard Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before November 11, 2022, through the official website — psc.uk.gov.in. Also Read – DU Recruitment 2022: Shivaji College to Recruit 101 Assistant Professors Posts. Deets Inside

  • Visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission at psc.uk.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the registration link. Click on it.
  • Register yourself on the portal.
  • Fill up the application form.
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  • Submit the application form and download the form.
  • Take a printout of it for future reference.





