Monday, November 7, 2022
National

Apply For Agniveervayu Posts at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Check Notification Here

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by logging into the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022 notification released know eligibility criteria and how to apply

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: The Indian Air Force has released a recruitment notification, inviting unmarried Indian male and female candidates to apply for the posts of Agniveervayu. The online registration will begin from today, November 07, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by logging into the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.Candidates can submit their application form till November 23. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

  • Official Website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in
  • The registration begins: November 07, 2022
  • Last date to apply: November 23, 2022

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

  • Science Subjects:Candidates should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate
    and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course). OR Passed Two years Vocational course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from State Education Boards / Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course (or in Intermediate / Matriculation, if English is not a subject in vocational course).
  • Other than Science Subjects:  Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any subjects approved by subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared above:

HOW TO APPLY FOR INDIAN AIR FORCE AGNIVEERVAYU VACANCY?

Eligible male and female candidates can apply online by visiting the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.




Published Date: November 7, 2022 3:16 PM IST



Updated Date: November 7, 2022 3:22 PM IST





