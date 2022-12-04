Apply For Assistant Teacher, Other Posts at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Details Inside

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Assistant Maulvi, Arabi and Assistant Teacher, English in Govt. Madarsa Islamiya Shamsul Hoda, Pa

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Through this recruitment drive, a total of 208 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Assistant Maulvi, Arabi and Assistant Teacher, English in Govt. Madarsa Islamiya Shamsul Hoda, Patna under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The registration process will begin tomorrow, December 05, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is December 23, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 03 vacant posts will be filled.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online registration will begin: December 05, 2022

Last date to apply: December 23, 2022

BPSC Recruitment Vacancy

Assistant Maulvi, Arabi: 02 posts

Assistant Teacher, English: 01 posts

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:

HOW TO APPLY FOR BPSC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) at bpsc.bih.nic.in from December 05, 2022.



