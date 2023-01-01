Apply For Consultant, Other Posts at ipindia.nic.in Till Jan 16. Read Here

Intellectual Property India Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at www.ipindia.nic.in.

Intellectual Property India Recruitment 2023: Intellectual Property India, Ministry of Commerce & Industries, Office of the Controller General Patents, Designs and Trademarks has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Consultant, Senior Research Associate, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at www.ipindia.nic.in. The selected candidates will be posted at Indian Intellectual Property (IP) Offices located at Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Nagpur as per requirement. The last date to submit the application form is January 16, 2023.

Intellectual Property India Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Closing Date for Online Applications: 16th January 2023

Intellectual Property India Vacancy

Name of the posts and number of vacancies

Consultant: 01 posts

Senior Research Associate: 01 posts

Research Associate: 01 post

Young Professional (Economics & Data Management): 03 posts

Young Professional (IT- AI, ML): 02 posts

Young Professional (Public Policy): 01 post

Young Professional (Media & Communication): 01 post

Young Professional (Finance): 03 posts

Young Professional (HR): 03 posts

Intellectual Property India Eligibility Criteria

Consultant : Master degree in sciences or LLM or BE/BTech from institute of national importance or equivalent reputed institution.

Senior Research Associate: Master degree in sciences or BE/BTech from institute of national importance or equivalent reputed institute.

Intellectual Property India Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.ipindia.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.



