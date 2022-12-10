Apply For Director, Other Posts at mmrcl.com. Check Salary Here

MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of MMRCL at mmrcl.com.

MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Online registration ends on January 18, 2023.

MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Director (Systems and O&M) and others. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of MMRCL at mmrcl.com. A total of 03 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is January 18, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The registration begins: December 05, 2022

Last date to apply: January 18, 2023

MMRCL Vacancy 2022

Director (Systems and O&M): 01 post

Director (Finance): 01 post

Director (Planning & Real-estate dev./ NFBR): 01 post

MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The applicants should have a Degree in Electrical/ Electronics & Communications Engineering from a recognized institution along with good academic record and a proven track record of minimum twentyfive (25) years of Group ‘A’/Executive Service in Railway sector. Director (Finance): The incumbent should be a graduate with first class in any discipline and a proven track record of minimum twenty-five (25) years post degree experience in an organized group ‘A’ Service of Central /State Government viz. IA&AS, IRAS, IDAS etc. OR A Gazetted /executive officer with 25 years post degree experience having qualification of CA/ICWA. Additional qualification of MBA (Finance) shall be preferred.

institution of repute along with a proven track record of twenty-five (25) years of Group ‘A’ Executive Service in urban infrastructure systems.

MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Process Here

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:

MMRCL Salary

Director (Systems and O&M): Rs. 1,80,000 – 3,40,000/- (IDA) and other allowances / perks / privilege, as

admissible. Director (Finance): Rs. 1,80,000 – 3,40,000/- (IDA) and other allowances / perks / privilege, as admissible.

Director (Planning & Real-estate dev./ NFBR): Rs. 1,80,000 – 3,40,000/- (IDA) and other allowances / perks /

privilege, as admissible.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of MMRCL at mmrcl.com. Candidates belonging to Government Sector are required to forward their applications in prescribed format on the postal address given below along with (i) Latest Resume, photograph, all educational qualification certificates and all work experience certificates, (ii) No Objection Certificate (As per the enclosed format), (iii) Attested copies of ACR’s/APR’s of

last 05 (five) years, (iv) Certificate stating that no vigilance case is either pending or contemplated against the officer, (v) No Penalty Certificate stating that no major/ minor penalty has been imposed on the officer or a statement giving details of major/ minor penalties imposed on the officer, if any, during the last 10 years.



