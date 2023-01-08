Apply For Junior Engineers, Other Posts From Jan 13. Details Here

The application process will start on January 13 and the last date to apply is February 12, 2023.
Allahabad Cantonment Board Recruitment: Allahabad Cantonment Board has released the recruitment notification for Junior Assistant, Assistant Teacher (Primary) and Junior Engineer (Civil) . The application process will start on January 13 and the last date to apply is February 12, 2023. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website allahabad.cantt.gov.in. The complete details of this recruitment are given below.
A total of 12 posts will be filled under the Allahabad Cantonment Board Recruitment. Out of these 6 posts are for Junior Assistant posts. 5 vacancies are for Assistant Teachers. 1 post has been earmarked for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil).
Age Limit
The candidate, at the time of applying for this job, should be at least 21 years of age and must not exceed 30 years of age.
Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 1000 for the General/ Unreserved category. For Ex-Serviceman and Departmental candidates, the application fee is Rs 800. The application fee is Rs 500 for OBC candidates and for SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 300.
Selection Process
The selection for the post of Junior Assistant/Revenu Collector, Assistant Teacher( Primary), and Junior Engineer(Civil) will be based on a written test. After the written examination the skill test will be conducted for the post of Junior Engineer and for the post of Junior Assistant/Revenu Collector there will be a qualifying test for the first 10 candidates.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 1:28 PM IST
