Apply for Scientist ‘B’, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Check Eligibility Here

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for the posts of Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture), Assistant Director (Toxicology), Scientist ‘B’, and others. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Over 100 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is February 02, 2023. Candidates can check the application link, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Closing date for submission of Online Recruitment Application (ORA) through ORA website:23:59 HRS ON 02.02.2023.

The last date for printing of the completely submitted online application: 23:59 HRS ON 03.02.2023.

UPSC Vacancy Details

Name of the post and number of vacancies

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture) 1 Assistant Director (Toxicology) 1 Rubber Production Commissioner 1 Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Destructive) 1 Scientific Officer (Electrical) 1 Fisheries Research Investigation Officer 1 Assistant Director of Census Operations (Technical) 6 Assistant Director (IT) 4 Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) 1 Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering) 9 Junior Translation Officer 76 Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) 3 Assistant Engineer Grade-I 4 Senior Scientific Officer 2

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture): Master’s Degree in Horticulture or Agriculture or Botany with specialization in horticulture or equivalent* from a recognized University. *Equivalent means (i) Floriculture & Land Scaping, (ii) Fruit Science/Pomology, (iii) Vegetable Science/Olericulture, (iv) Agroforestry, (v) Plantation, Spices, Medicinal & Aromatic crops.

Assistant Director (Toxicology): Bachelors Degree in Veterinary Science or Masters Degree in Pharmacology or Toxicology from a recognized Institute or University. (B) EXPERIENCE: Three years working experience in lab or hospital or institution in related field of Pharmacology or Toxicology.

UPSC Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

UPSC Application Fee

Application fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. (b) No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. For more details, refer to the notification shared above.



