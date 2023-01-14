Home

Education

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply For SSC Executive Posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Read Details Here

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 28, 2023, through the official website —www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The last date to submit the application form is January 28.

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023: The Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification. As per the notification, applications are invited from eligible unmarried men and unmarried women candidates for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Executive Branch (Sports and Law) of the Indian Navy under Naval Orientation Course for course commencing Jun 2023 (AT 23) at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. The registration process has started from January 13, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is January 28. A total of 04 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.

Indian Navy SSC Executive Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: 13 January 2023

Last Date of Online Application: 28 January 2023

Indian Navy SSC Executive Vacancy Details

SSC Executive (Law): 2 Posts

SSC Executive (Sports): 2 Posts

Indian Navy SSC Executive Eligibility Criteria

Check SSC Executive (Law) Educational Qualification Here: A degree in Law qualifying for enrolment as an advocate under Advocates Act,1961, with minimum 55% marks. (b) Candidates applying for this entry should be from a college/university recognized by Bar Council of India.

A degree in Law qualifying for enrolment as an advocate under Advocates Act,1961, with minimum 55% marks. (b) Candidates applying for this entry should be from a college/university recognized by Bar Council of India. SSC Executive (Sports): Regular Post Graduate Degree or BE/B. Tech in any field from a recognized university. Candidates with Diploma in Sports Coaching from National Institute of Sports and M.Sc in Sports (Coaching) will be given priority during short listing for SSB.

Indian Navy SSC Executive Selection Criteria

Shortlisting of application will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. Marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree will be normalised using formulae mentioned on the website https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/files/normalisation.pdf. Candidates who have want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and other details from the recruitment notification shared above.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before January 28, 2023, through the official website —joinindiannavy.gov.in. The application once submitted will be final and no request for amendments/change will be entertained.



